Kansas’ 2021 budget finds unexpected $304 million bump

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will have more in the yearly budget than originally thought.

The Associated Press’ John Hanna says legislature researchers revised the state’s fiscal forecast upward to $8.51 billion, a $304 million increase from the original estimate. Next year’s forecast has also been revised, increasing by $38 million.

The new fiscal forecast's numbers: Tax collections for FY 2021, revised upward, 3.9% or $304M, to $8.15B. Tax collections for FY 2022 revised upward 0.5% or $38M, to $7.7B. Below, JG Scott, head of the #ksleg research staff. pic.twitter.com/tH0iGGwa6g — John Hanna (@APjdhanna) April 20, 2021

Hanna says the projected cash reserves, $1.15 billion for 2021, will give Republicans more leeway in their push to cut income taxes.

New fiscal forecast for state is more optimistic, and #ksleg researchers are projecting healthy cash reserves ($1.15B June 30; $821M June 30, 2022), giving Republicans new ammunition in their push to cut income taxes over @GovLauraKelly's objections. https://t.co/xaykN1Uw6O — John Hanna (@APjdhanna) April 20, 2021

They return May 3rd to finish business, including finalizing the state’s budget.

