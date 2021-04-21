Advertisement

Kansas’ 2021 budget finds unexpected $304 million bump

Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
Kansas Capitol in Topeka.(KWCH)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will have more in the yearly budget than originally thought.

The Associated Press’ John Hanna says legislature researchers revised the state’s fiscal forecast upward to $8.51 billion, a $304 million increase from the original estimate. Next year’s forecast has also been revised, increasing by $38 million.

Hanna says the projected cash reserves, $1.15 billion for 2021, will give Republicans more leeway in their push to cut income taxes.

They return May 3rd to finish business, including finalizing the state’s budget.

