K-State MBB to play in 2021 Hall of Fame Classic

K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament
K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament(Denny Medley / Big 12 Conference)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s basketball will join Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois in this year’s Hall of Fame Classic at the T-Mobile Center Nov. 22-23.

Semifinal games will be played Monday with the championship and consolations games to follow on Tuesday.

“We are excited about playing in the Hall of Fame Classic again and hopefully playing in front of a purple-packed T-Mobile Center,” head coach Bruce Weber said. “Arkansas and Illinois should be preseason Top 20 teams and Cincinnati always has a quality team, so it will be one of the top preseason tournaments next season.”

The tournament is part of Kansas City’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 induction celebration.

This marks the third time the Wildcats will play in the tournament. They finished second in both 2010 and 2015.

