Junction City High School names new principal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Merrier Jackson has been named as the new principal of Junction City High School.

The USD 475 Board of Education named Jackson at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I’m excited about the leadership and school improvement experience Ms. Jackson brings to the district and Junction City High School,” Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston said. “She is student-focused and will work collaboratively with teachers and district staff.”

Jackson has become familiar with the role while serving as the school’s interim principal since November. She also has 25 years of experience as a principal, special education teacher, education administrator, and a school improvement specialist.

