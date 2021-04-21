High-speed chase ends south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase barreled along the Kansas Turnpike at speeds topping 105 miles per hour, before ending just south of the South Topeka interchange.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper spotted a vehicle a mile east of Lawrence that had been reported stolen from Kansas City, Mo. The trooper tried to get the driver to pull over, but she refused, and continued speeding west toward Topeka.

KHP says troopers put out stop sticks near the East Topeka exit, and the driver swerved to avoid them. They tried again as the pursuit neared the South Topeka exit, successfully piercing the front drivers’ side tires. KHP says the driver pulled over about two miles later, and was taken into custody without further incident.

According to KHP, the driver’s speed went above 105 miles per hour at some points, and averaged between 95 and 100.

No further information about the driver has been released yet. No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.