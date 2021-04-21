Gov. Kelly weighs in on Chauvin verdict, systemic racism

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly weighed in on the Derek Chauvin verdict and systemic racism.

She posted a message to Twitter Tuesday noting the impact George Floyd’s death had on the world.

While the trial verdict can never fully heal the wounds of losing a partner, a brother, or a father, I hope the result brings some peace & comfort to Mr. Floyd’s family. And that George’s daughter, Gigi, will grow up knowing that she was right, her "daddy changed the world." — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) April 20, 2021

When asked about systemic racism Wednesday, Gov. Kelly pointed to specific areas she plans to work towards improving.

“The systemic racism that exists within a number of our systems, including the judicial and correctional system, have been longstanding, and we’re not going to solve those issues overnight,” Gov. Kelly said. “It will be a process, but a process we plan to pursue.”

The Governor’s Racial Equity and Justice Commission issued recommendations on policing in December.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.