Gov. Kelly weighs in on Chauvin verdict, systemic racism

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly weighed in on the Derek Chauvin verdict and systemic racism.

She posted a message to Twitter Tuesday noting the impact George Floyd’s death had on the world.

When asked about systemic racism Wednesday, Gov. Kelly pointed to specific areas she plans to work towards improving.

“The systemic racism that exists within a number of our systems, including the judicial and correctional system, have been longstanding, and we’re not going to solve those issues overnight,” Gov. Kelly said. “It will be a process, but a process we plan to pursue.”

The Governor’s Racial Equity and Justice Commission issued recommendations on policing in December.

