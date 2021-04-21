Gov. Kelly signs Military Family Bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday to help keep veterans and their families living and working in Kansas.

House Bill 2066, known as the Occupational License Reciprocity bill, provides License Reciprocity, or the recognition of a license gained in one state by another, to all Kansans. It is especially beneficial to military families, who often move throughout the country.

“This bill is a win-win for our veterans and military families and our continued economic recovery following COVID-19,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By providing Occupational Licensing Reciprocity, this bipartisan legislation will benefit our state’s military community, help our employers who rely on licensing for hiring, and spur economic growth statewide.”

According to the Governor’s Office, nearly one-quarter of all Americans rely on a license for employment.

