Gov. Kelly issues flag order to honor Walter Mondale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly has issued an order for state buildings to fly flags at half-staff to honor the passing of former US Vice President Walter Mondale.

“I send my sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and all those mourning the loss of Vice President Walter Mondale,” Gov. Kelly said. “Throughout his career, Vice President Mondale worked tirelessly to promote equity and peace for all Americans. His legacy as a dedicated public servant deserves to be honored and remembered.”

The order begins Tuesday, and will run through the day of internment. President Joe Biden has issued a federal order as well.

