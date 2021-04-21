ESU selects new provost from Ohio college

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University has revealed its selection for its new provost.

According to KVOE Radio, George Arasimowicz will fill the position.

Arasimowicz has served as dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Arasimowicz will start this summer in his new position at Emporia State.

About 50 qualified people applied for the positon, said ESU President President Allison Garrett.

According to KVOE, Arasimowicz has an associate diploma in piano performance from Royal Conservatory of Toronto; a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Toronto; an honors bachelor of arts in English and history from Carleton University; a master of arts from McGill University; and a doctorate from the University of California at San Diego.

KVOE says David Cordle, who is the current ESU provost, will retire in June.

