Community advocates call on Topeka City Council to continue police reform discussions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - George Floyd’s death sparked national discussion on social justice and police reform. Community advocates say today’s verdict cannot end those talks.

They say today was a step in the right direction for police reform and they hope to see the conversations continue in Topeka.

“We’re still fighting for racial injustice, we’re still fighting for social injustice, we’re still fighting for justice in our city,” said community advocate, Gregory Bland.

They say the guilty verdict for George Floyd’s death is a step in the right direction.

“In most cases we see like this, we don’t see justice, so when we heard that verdict of guilty it was a reassurance that there is still good in the world and we can seek justice but there is still a lot of work to do,” said Ari Daivs.

They say local discussions must continue, and they encourage the Topeka city council to continue to look at police reform.

“The fact that our city council is meeting tonight on such a monumental win and victory for the Floyd case and knowing that things have happened here in the city of Topeka specifically with those types of guidelines and they’re not acknowledging it tonight is disappointing and a meaning that we need to make a change on some of those people who are sitting in those seats,” said Bland.

They are calling for city council to re-visit previous discussions, such as banning the authorization of chokeholds.

Prior Topeka Police Chief, Bill Cochran did not allow them.

“The chief of police has the authority to make changes of the policies within the police department and without an ordinance being in place, the chief can say this is a type of restraint we can use in our police department,” said Bland.

The Topeka City Council recently formed a special committee focused on police and community relationship.

City Manager Brent Trout says that committee is looking into the group’s concerns.

“Our police and community committee of the governing body is still meeting and reviewing policies that we currently have in place from the police department and our laws, as it relates to those types of issues around our policing procedures. So for us, we need to continue that process and eventually I can see recommendations coming out of that committee related to any changes that the city needs to make.”

