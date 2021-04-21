Bridge repairs to reduce lanes on I-470 in Topeka starting Thurs.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The northbound and southbound lanes of I-470 between the Huntoon St. off-ramp and Wamamaker Rd. in Topeka will be reduced to two lanes starting April 22 for bridge repairs.

Concrete barriers, signs and cones will mark the construction area. The $417,000 project is expected to be completed in early July, according to KDOT.

