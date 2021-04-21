Advertisement

Bridge repairs to reduce lanes on I-470 in Topeka starting Thurs.

(WSAZ)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The northbound and southbound lanes of I-470 between the Huntoon St. off-ramp and Wamamaker Rd. in Topeka will be reduced to two lanes starting April 22 for bridge repairs.

Concrete barriers, signs and cones will mark the construction area. The $417,000 project is expected to be completed in early July, according to KDOT.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking

Latest News

Local hospitals earn BCBS Blue Distinction recognition for quality maternity care
Death of inmate at Topeka women’s prison under investigation
A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic Wednesday morning near S.W. 21st and McAlister in west Topeka
A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic Wednesday morning in the 4300 block of S.W. 21st. No...
Two-vehicle crash slows traffic Wednesday morning on major west Topeka thoroughfare