Advertisement

Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes

Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW) (WOWT)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate’s death at Topeka Correctional Facility Monday was due to natural causes, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. The preliminary autopsy results were released Wednesday night saying Jessica Chapman’s death was related to heart failure.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death, as is required under state law when a person who does not have ongoing health issues dies in custody at a jail or prison.

Monday morning around 10:30 a.m., Chapman went to a scheduled appointment with a physician at the correctional facility’s on-site medical clinic. She had received medical care over the weekend for chest pains and this was a follow-up visit.

She collapsed during the appointment. Life-saving measures were attempted, including administering CPR and using an AED according to a news release. EMS responded and continued to try and resuscitate her. However, Chapman was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.

Chapman was serving a sentence on a 2015 Barton County conviction for possession with intent to distribute heroin or methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)
“New” Recommendations from Shawnee Co. Health Officer

Latest News

Members of Black Lives Matter Topeka say the end of the Derek Chauvin can be a turning point in...
Community conversations continue in Topeka in wake of Chauvin verdict
K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament
K-State MBB to play in 2021 Hall of Fame Classic
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Gov. Kelly weighs in on Chauvin verdict, systemic racism
seaman school protest
Seaman District investing to change district name