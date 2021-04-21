Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate’s death at Topeka Correctional Facility Monday was due to natural causes, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. The preliminary autopsy results were released Wednesday night saying Jessica Chapman’s death was related to heart failure.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death, as is required under state law when a person who does not have ongoing health issues dies in custody at a jail or prison.

Monday morning around 10:30 a.m., Chapman went to a scheduled appointment with a physician at the correctional facility’s on-site medical clinic. She had received medical care over the weekend for chest pains and this was a follow-up visit.

She collapsed during the appointment. Life-saving measures were attempted, including administering CPR and using an AED according to a news release. EMS responded and continued to try and resuscitate her. However, Chapman was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.

Chapman was serving a sentence on a 2015 Barton County conviction for possession with intent to distribute heroin or methamphetamine.

