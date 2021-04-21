Atchison man arrested in connection with armed robbery and kidnapping

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old man was behind bars in the Atchison County Jail following his arrest in connection with a robbery and kidnapping incident that occurred over the weekend, according to KAIR Radio.

The arrested man was identified as Gary Brown Jr.

According KAIR, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Brown faces charges including aggravated robbery; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated battery; criminal possession of a firearm by a felon; criminal discharge of a firearm; and criminal damage to property.

In a police report, Wilson says the investigation that led to Brown’s arrest started around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when officers were called to the area of 4th ane M Streets in Atchison after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.

Wilson said officers located the victim, who said he was forced inside a vehicle at gunpoint in the 700 block of M Street before being driven several blocks to the area of 4th and M streets, where his cash was taken and he was struck in the head with a gun and forced to lie in the street.

KAIR says the victim suffered a head injury but wasn’t transported to the hospital for treatment.

The report stated the assailant allegedly fired several rounds into a nearby grassy area before fleeing from the location.

Additionally, Wilson said, the victim’s car -- which had been damaged by gunfire -- was found by officers in the 700 block of M Stree, according to KAIR.

The investigation continued Sunday and Monday, KAIR says. Brown was arrested around 7 p.m. Monday at his residence. Brown was then booked into the Atchison County Jail.

The search continued for a second person that Wilson said was in Brown’s vehicle when the alleged crimes took place, KAIR said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional details weren’t available on Wednesday.

