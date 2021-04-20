Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital after SUV-bus collision in East Topeka

A woman was taken to a local hospital after a sport utility vehicle and a Topeka Metro bus...
A woman was taken to a local hospital after a sport utility vehicle and a Topeka Metro bus collided Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of S.E. Bellview on the city's east side.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a Topeka hospital Tuesday morning following a collision between a sport utility vehicle and Topeka Metro bus on the city’s east side.

The collision was reported around 8:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of S.E. Bellview.

Police said a Ford Explorer SUV collided with the city bus at that location.

A passenger on the bus was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious.

No other injuries were reported.

The Topeka Metro bus was able to be driven from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking

Latest News

An April snow made streets slippery Tuesday morning in the Topeka area. A heavy, wet snow was...
April snow leads to several crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)
“New” Recommendations from Shawnee Co. Health Officer
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-20-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-20-21
Crews battle house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka
Crews battle house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka