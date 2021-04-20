Woman taken to hospital after SUV-bus collision in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a Topeka hospital Tuesday morning following a collision between a sport utility vehicle and Topeka Metro bus on the city’s east side.

The collision was reported around 8:35 a.m. in the 2400 block of S.E. Bellview.

Police said a Ford Explorer SUV collided with the city bus at that location.

A passenger on the bus was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious.

No other injuries were reported.

The Topeka Metro bus was able to be driven from the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

