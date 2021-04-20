Advertisement

Washburn Rural honors State Champions

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The celebration tour for Washburn Rural’s exceptional athletes continues.

At USD 437′s Board of Educators meeting, both the Junior Blues Cheer Squad and the boys and girls Wrestling teams were honored for winning State Titles.

The Rural Cheer Team won the State Game Day Cheer Title. The Junior Blues became the first high school in the nation to win a state girls and a boys state wrestling title in the same season.

“It’s a great opportunity to be recognized by our school board,” Taylor McKaig, Washburn Rural cheer coach said. “We’ve been building this program over the last four years. To finally win the state title this year was an amazing feat for our team.”

“It was cool. It’s fun to have the kids be recognized by other people outside of our immediate wrestling circle,” Damon Park, Washburn Rural wrestling coach, said. “This is going to be like when 36 Mafia won an Academy Award. This will be a never ending celebration party.

