USD 437 Board upholds facemask requirement over parent’s objection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 437 Auburn-Washburn board of education members voted Monday night to uphold the district’s facemask requirement, despite objections from a parent.

Their vote was unanimous, 5-0.

Earl McIntosh, the parent of a Washburn Rural High School student, filed a grievance under Senate Bill 40. The new law allows those who feel aggrieved by COVID-19-related restrictions to file a request for a hearing. This was the first objection filed in a Shawnee Co. school district, although boards in other areas of the state have considered similar complaints.

McIntosh did not address the board Monday night.

Dr. Scott McWilliams, USD 437 superintendent, told the board McIntosh emailed the board April 13, formally requesting the district make facemasks optional, but not required. McWilliams said a board subcommittee held a hearing April 15 to allow McIntosh to speak.

McWilliams told the board he did not feel McIntosh’s met the standards set out by SB 40. First, McWilliams said the law requires grievances be filed with 30 days of a board’s action. He noted the mask policy has been in place since July 27, 2020, with no new action on the policy taken since. Therefore, McWilliams said he did not feel McIntosh filed his request in the timely manner required.

Further, McWilliams said he believes scientific and medical research continues to submit findings and recommendations that facemasks are effective in preventing spread of the virus. He also noted the district’s success in being able to provide full-time, in-person learning for Pre-K through 6th grade students since October.

SB 40 also requires any rules be narrowly tailored and the least-restrictive means possible. McWilliams said the board’s action was only for the current school year. They also deem a cloth or disposable mask acceptable, with the district providing two cloth masks to each student and staff member. McWilliams said he feels that meets the least-restrictive element of the law.

