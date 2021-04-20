Tuesday forecast: Winter weather not done yet, freezing temperatures tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After this morning’s snowfall, dry conditions settle in until the end of the week when rain returns. As temperatures warm into the 40s this afternoon, melting will continue and for most areas by the end of the day there may not be many signs it did snow early this morning.

Snowfall totals: https://mesonet.agron.iastate.edu/lsr/#TOP/202104200500/202104201649/0100

There is a slight chance of spotty rain showers developing north of I-70 and especial near the Nebraska border this evening. It’s a small chance with most models keeping the area dry but will keep an eye on the chances later today.

There’s also a storm system that will bring scattered rain showers Thursday night to Friday night. Looking at it, it might look like much needed rainfall again but latest models aren’t looking promising with most spots getting less than 0.20″.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Partial Clearing Late. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NW 5-15, gust up to 20 mph.

Tonight: How cold it gets will depend on how much clearing there is and how light the winds are. As of now will go with partly cloudy skies this evening and mostly clear skies after midnight with lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

One more cold night in the upper 20s-low 30s Thursday morning otherwise increasing clouds Thursday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.

With the rain Friday, spotty in nature, highs will still warm up around 60° due to a warmer start in the low 40s.

Keeping it dry this weekend despite some signs of spotty showers in the models continuing both days. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. Gusts around 25 mph both days.

A warm start early next week, around 80°, before a cold front brings storms to the area Tuesday and highs that may be down in the 60s next Wednesday.

Taking Action:

A widespread freeze will occur tonight with mid-upper 20s. Still may have a frost/freeze Wednesday night with upper 20s-low 30s. After that it’s very possible that’s it for the season as temperatures warm up the rest of the week and climatologically speaking this is about the time we get our last freeze of the season as well. If you have outdoor plans Friday with the rain chance still keep them, it’s possible it may be dry it’s not a great chance of widespread rain but that could change so keep checking back for updates.

