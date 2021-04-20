Tuesday forecast: Morning snow, use caution on the roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Winter continues with snow this morning (1-4″ total, most of which will be on grassy surfaces), widespread freeze tonight and while it will be a couple degrees warmer Wednesday night, it’ll still likely be near or below freezing for most spots. After Thursday morning, that is it for the short term with temperatures near freezing and climatologically speaking possibly for the season.

After the storm system with the snow this morning, the question is redevelopment this afternoon/evening. There is a slight chance of spotty rain showers developing north of I-70. It’s a small chance with most models keeping the area dry but will keep an eye on the chances later today.

There’s also a storm system that will bring scattered rain showers Thursday night to Friday night. Looking at it, it might look like much needed rainfall again but latest models aren’t looking promising with most spots getting less than 0.20″.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Snow this morning moving out from northwest to southeast. Should be completely dry by 11am. Mostly Cloudy this afternoon with a few peaks of sun possible and keeping an eye on spotty rain showers that may develop. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds NW 5-15, gust up to 20 mph.

Tonight: How cold it gets will depend on how much clearing there is and how light the winds are. As of now will go with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds W around 5 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

One more cold night in the upper 20s-low 30s Thursday morning otherwise increasing clouds Thursday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.

With the rain Friday, spotty in nature, highs will still warm up around 60° due to a warmer start in the low 40s.

Keeping it dry this weekend despite some signs of spotty showers in the models continuing both days. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. Gusts around 25 mph both days.

A warm start early next week, around 80°, before a cold front brings storms to the area Tuesday and highs that may be down in the 60s next Wednesday.

Taking Action:

Use caution on the roads this morning. While most of the snow is melting due to the roads being warm, there still may be some icy spots especially on bridges and overpasses.

Widespread freeze tonight with mid-upper 20s. Still may have a frost/freeze Wednesday night with upper 20s-low 30s. After that it’s very possible that’s it for the season as temperatures warm up the rest of the week and climatologically speaking this is about the time we get our last freeze of the season as well.

If you have outdoor plans Friday with the rain chance still keep them, it’s possible it may be dry it’s not a great chance of widespread rain but that could change so keep checking back for updates.



