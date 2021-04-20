Advertisement

Topeka Zoo bids farewell to Konza the giraffe

The Topeka Zoo shared this photo of a specially-built trailer to accommodate Konza the...
The Topeka Zoo shared this photo of a specially-built trailer to accommodate Konza the giraffe's move to a new home.(Topeka Zoo)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo bid farewell Monday to Konza the giraffe.

Zoo officials say Konza is moving to a new home as a recommendation from the AZA’s Species Survival Plan for giraffes. They say the plan helps ensure a genetically-healthy giraffe population.

The zoo posted photos on Facebook of a trailer it said was specially-built by Schmidtlein Excavating to accommodate Konza. The zoo also says their docent, Tom Finnigan, welded on gates leading to the trailer, so the loading process would go smoothly.

“True to his nature, he made us all think he wasn’t going to go but then he braved up and went right in,” Topeka Zoo wrote in its post. “We will miss him so much but can’t wait to see how well he does in his new home!”

Zoo director Brendan Wiley could not disclose Konza’s destination, saying the receiving zoo makes the announcement. He did say it’s two time zones west, and would likely share the news in the coming days.

Konza, a male giraffe, was born at the Zoo in the summer of 2018. It was the zoo’s first giraffe birth live-streamed on a webcam. On that day, a number of people were at the zoo watching in-person, and countless others were watching on-line around the world as Abby gave birth.

The Zoo said in more normal times, Konza would have moved when he turned two-years old. However, COVID-19 delayed the move.

