Topeka Street Department prepares roadways for incoming weather

Topeka Street Department prepares roads for incoming winter weather(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The un-seasonal weather threat has the Topeka Street Department preparing for a busy night.

“Today, we set up all of the trucks, we’ll have all the spreaders and hoppers in them, we normally have a night crew that works everyday from ten to six thirty in the morning o they will come in at 10 and then I have an additional crew coming in at midnight to fill all of our trucks,” said manager of the Topeka Street Department, Tony Trower.

Because of the higher temperatures early in the day, the department chose not to pre-treat the roadways.

“A lot of folks normally pre-treat, I know KDOT pre-treated today my concern for that just from experience with the wet snow, it will dilute out, if it comes in its going to be a wet snow if the temperatures are the way they are even thought its going to get colder so we did not pre-treat the bridges today but we will have crews to watch every bridge and every one of our snow zones.”

Tony Trower says the department isn’t expecting too much of a challenge when it comes to treating the streets.

“I think with the temperatures the way they are the ground is above freezing so I think we’ll have some wet slushy snow.”

He says the department’s biggest concern is treating the bridges and overpasses. “When you got air that can flow underneath of them, the temperature in that is going to freeze that surface quicker with the cold air going underneath the bridges.”

