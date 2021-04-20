Advertisement

Taco Bell to recycle, reuse hot sauce packets

The fast-food chain says it is working on a sauce packet recycling pilot program.
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to give its sauce packets a second life.

The fast-food chain says it’s working on a recycling pilot program.

More than 8 billion sauce packets are used every year in the United States, according to Taco Bell.

The company says their plan will give the packets a “spicier second life that doesn’t involve a landfill.”

The chain is partnering with recycling company TerraCycle.

“Now more than ever, consumers don’t want to sacrifice the planet no matter how delicious the meal,” said TerraCycle CEO and Founder Tom Szaky.

No specific details yet on how the program will work, but Taco Bell says it will involve free shipping.

The program is expected to launch later this year.

