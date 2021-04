SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake’s brand-new turf football field is one step closer to completion.

Layers of turf were put down on the football field. It replaces their existing grass field.

The new turf costs approximately $928,000. The District is covering about one-third of that price tag, with gifts and donations paying for the rest.

