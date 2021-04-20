“New” Recommendations from Shawnee Co. Health Officer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A news release from the Shawnee County Health Department issued “new recommendations” on continuing to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Shawnee County.

Those “new recommendations” are to continue “social distancing and the use of face masks or other face coverings”. As of Monday, there has been 17,232 reported positive cases, 1,020 probable cases, and 356 deaths of Shawnee County residents. Both the UK-originating variant (B.1.1.7) and the California-originating variant (B.1.429) have now been documented in Shawnee County.

The health department says the recommendations focus on the primary components that have been shown to have the greatest impact on reducing the spread of COVID-19. A full list of recommendations can be found here: https://www.snco.us/HD/coronavirus.asp. Visit the CDC’s Vaccine Finder tool to locate the closest vaccinating provider.

Questions about the health officer’s recommendations can be sent to covid19info@snco.us or by calling 785.251.4949. Questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine can be emailed to CovidVaccine@snco.us.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.