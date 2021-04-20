Advertisement

“New” Recommendations from Shawnee Co. Health Officer

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A news release from the Shawnee County Health Department issued “new recommendations” on continuing to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Shawnee County.

Those “new recommendations” are to continue “social distancing and the use of face masks or other face coverings”. As of Monday, there has been 17,232 reported positive cases, 1,020 probable cases, and 356 deaths of Shawnee County residents. Both the UK-originating variant (B.1.1.7) and the California-originating variant (B.1.429) have now been documented in Shawnee County.

The health department says the recommendations focus on the primary components that have been shown to have the greatest impact on reducing the spread of COVID-19. A full list of recommendations can be found here: https://www.snco.us/HD/coronavirus.asp. Visit the CDC’s Vaccine Finder tool to locate the closest vaccinating provider.

Questions about the health officer’s recommendations can be sent to covid19info@snco.us or by calling 785.251.4949. Questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine can be emailed to CovidVaccine@snco.us.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Two dogs rescued from house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka
Woman taken to hospital after SUV-bus crsash in East Topeka
April snow results in slippery streets in Topeka area
Freeze Warning
Tuesday forecast: Winter weather not done yet, freezing temperatures tonight