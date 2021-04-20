MTAA board members approve to purchase new equipment for their airport officers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority (MTAA) is getting some new equipment for their law enforcement officers.

The MTAA board members discussed whether Topeka Airport Authority officers should have body-worn cameras, tasers, and service weapons while on duty.

MTAA President and Director of Airports Eric Johnson and MTAA Chief Greg Dunn explained to board members why it’s important for the officers to have updated equipment.

All of the board members voted yes to purchasing body-worn, cameras and tasers for Topeka Airport officers.

But, when it came to voting for purchasing service weapons, board member Erica Garcia-Babb voted against it saying we already have more guns than people.

”Well, this is something we’ve been working on for way over a year, to update our tools that our officers have available to them. The weapons that they have, the service weapons that they have been well worn, dated and very old, and in some cases, no longer operational,” Johnson explained.

“This also takes it off the loan program. there’s greater accountability, there’s greater training, there’s greater maintenance of the weapons because they’re maintained in-house and this is just modernizing it, so the weapons are more reliable” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a standardized weapon so that everyone is using the same caliber of weapon and it’s just going to be an easier weapon to maintain, having trained armor in our department.”

The board plans to start training for the new equipment by this summer.

The MTAA board also approved purchasing a used vehicle for MTAA maintenance, and a new station alerting system for MTAA fire emergency calls.

