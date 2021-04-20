KDHE providing loan for Shawnee Co. wastewater plant improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wastewater treatment plant serving 4,200 Shawnee Co. residents will be seeing some improvements this spring.

KDHE is providing a $7 million loan to maintain the Sherwood Regional Wastewater system and ensure it works properly in the long-term.

The funds will go to several projects to rehabilitate sewer pipes, replace pumps, and upgrade components at the plant.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.