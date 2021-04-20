Advertisement

KDHE providing loan for Shawnee Co. wastewater plant improvements

Sherwood Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant
Sherwood Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wastewater treatment plant serving 4,200 Shawnee Co. residents will be seeing some improvements this spring.

KDHE is providing a $7 million loan to maintain the Sherwood Regional Wastewater system and ensure it works properly in the long-term.

The funds will go to several projects to rehabilitate sewer pipes, replace pumps, and upgrade components at the plant.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking

Latest News

Kansas State forward Peyton Williams (11) drives to the basket between Baylor forward NaLyssa...
K-State’s Peyton Williams added to Seattle Storm’s training camp roster
2021 graduates of Junction City High School will have an in-person graduation ceremony
Two dogs rescued from house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka
Woman taken to hospital after SUV-bus crsash in East Topeka