K-State’s Peyton Williams added to Seattle Storm’s training camp roster

Kansas State forward Peyton Williams (11) drives to the basket between Baylor forward NaLyssa...
Kansas State forward Peyton Williams (11) drives to the basket between Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) and Baylor forward Aquira DeCosta (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big 12 women's conference tournament in Oklahoma City, Sunday, March 10, 2019. Baylor won 88-60. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - K-State and Cair Paravel alum Peyton Williams has earned a spot on the defending WNBA champions’ training camp roster.

The two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection will join the Seattle Storm for training camp following her first professional season with Spartak Vidnoe in Moscow, Russia.

Williams averaged 8.6 points for Spartak Vidnoe in the regular season on a 52.8% shooting clip, along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

In four Euroleague games against the top women’s teams across Europe, she averaged a team-high 19.5 points shooting 69.2% from the field, along with nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

The Storm finished the 2020 season in the WNBA bubble with an 18-4 regular season record, ultimately winning the 2020 title with a three-game sweep of the Las Vegas Aces.

As a two-sport athlete for the Wildcats, Williams completed her K-State women’s basketball career as the first player in program history with the combination of 1,500 or more points, 900 or more rebounds, 200 or more assists, 150 or more steals and 100 or more blocks.

She ranks among the top-15 in program history for career points (9th; 1,553), rebounds (3rd; 967), blocks (6th; 119), field goals made (10th; 585) and free throws made (5th; 333).

