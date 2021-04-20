Despite the snow, volunteers distributed food from Harvesters in Manhattan on Tuesday morning

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite the snow and cold temps, volunteers were ready to help with the Harvesters Food Distribution Tuesday morning at the Riley County Fairgrounds.

Every third Tuesday, volunteers from the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan arrive at the Riley County Fairgrounds at Cico Park to help load boxes and bags of food into the waiting vehicles.

Along with the typical food provided by the Harvesters, there were also Farmers to Families Food boxes and gallons of milk.

Assisting with the volunteers were members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team from Fort Riley, as part of Operation Victory Wellness program by developing social and spiritual strength of soldiers with community involvement.

“Helping out our community, this is a part of Fort Riley’s Operation Victory Wellness, where we’re just going through and focusing on the well-being of our soldiers and how we’re giving back to the community.” US Army, 3rd Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, Capt. Jonathan Staruk says.

“It’s a way that food can be distributed to families so they can use it. They pick up for other families, they share in their neighborhoods so it’s used and that’s the way it should be.” First United Methodist Church in Manhattan, volunteer, Janice Reitz says.

