Advertisement

Defense criticizes evidence in Kristin Smart slaying arrests

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lawyers for a father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart criticized a lack of evidence in the case, with one saying it was “so minimal as to shock the conscience.”

A prosecutor countered Monday that defense lawyers had omitted key facts or had not read the warrants leading to the arrests of 44-year-old Paul Flores on a first-degree murder charge and his father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, on accessory after murder.

Paul Flores is charged in the killing that authorities said happened as he tried to rape Smart, his classmate, in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party.

Smart’s body has never been found.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of both men during their arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the 1200 block of...
No serious injuries Monday morning in two-vehicle crash in west Topeka
A Pomona man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving...
Pomona man seriously injured Friday in head-on crash in Osage County
Daniel Scott, 18
Ft. Riley teen arrested in new car after 115 mph chase
USD 437 Board of Education members consider an objection to the district's facemask requirement...
USD 437 Board upholds facemask requirement over parent’s objection

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
EU regulator prepares to issue advice on use of J&J vaccine
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
With the trial drawing to a close, some stores were boarded up in Minneapolis. The courthouse...
GRAPHIC: Cities prep for protests ahead of Chauvin verdict
Crews battle house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka
Crews battle house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka