Crews battle house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were battling a house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka

The blaze was reported around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of N.W. Jackson.

Firefighters rescued a dog from the residence as they conducted their search of the house.

Several fire units were on the scene as of 4:20 a.m. and an investigator had been called to the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.