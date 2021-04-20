Advertisement

Crews battle house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Apr. 20, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were battling a house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka

The blaze was reported around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of N.W. Jackson.

Firefighters rescued a dog from the residence as they conducted their search of the house.

Several fire units were on the scene as of 4:20 a.m. and an investigator had been called to the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

