Crews battle house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were battling a house fire early Tuesday in North Topeka
The blaze was reported around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of N.W. Jackson.
Firefighters rescued a dog from the residence as they conducted their search of the house.
Several fire units were on the scene as of 4:20 a.m. and an investigator had been called to the scene.
