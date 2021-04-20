April snow leads to several crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rare April snow on Tuesday resulted in slippery roads in the Topeka area and northeast Kansas.

Several crashes were reported as snow continued to fall before it let up around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Among the crashes was one around 7:45 a.m. near N.W. 46th and US-75 highway just north of Topeka. In that crash, one vehicle was reported to have hit a barrier.

Another crash was reported around 7:55 a.m. near S.W. 21st and Keene-Eskridge Road in Wabaunsee County. In that crash, two vehicles were reported to have collided. At least one of the vehicles was reported to have rolled in a ditch. No serious injuries were reported.

Several other slide-offs occurred around the Topeka area.

One of the slide-offs occurred in a grassy median area along Interstate 470, just south of the I-70 interchange in west Topeka.

Another slide-off occurred when a car entered the median area of I-70 near S.W. Carlson Road, about 12 miles west of Topeka.

In another crash, a Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle collided with a Topeka Metro bus around 8:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of S.E. Bellview.

Shortly before noon, another crash was reported, this one in west Topeka. That collision was reported around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. Windsor Court and Gage Boulevard. There was no immediate word on whether any injuries resulted from that collision.

