2021 graduates of Junction City High School will have an in-person graduation ceremony

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - On Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., the 146th Graduating Class of Junction City High School, will have an in-person graduation ceremony at Al Simpler Stadium.

The 320 graduating students will each be given 5 wristbands for guests at graduation practice on Friday, May 28th. All guests regardless of age, including infants and toddlers, must have a wristband for entry to the ceremony, according to USD 475.

Information about handicap seating and accessibility accommodations will be sent directly to the families of the graduates.

In case of inclement weather, the graduation ceremony will be moved indoors to Shenk Gymnasium inside Junction City High School and split into two ceremonies due to safety restrictions.

If the ceremony is moved indoors, it will be divided into two groups based on the first letter of the student’s last name. Names starting with A through K will participate in a ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Students whose last name begins with the letter L through Z will participate in a ceremony at 7:00 p.m. If the student has a hyphenated last name, they will be put in the group that corresponds to the first letter of the first last name.

The decision regarding the location of the graduation ceremony will be made by 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

For those who are unable to attend the in-person ceremony, there will be a live stream of the graduation ceremony available.

Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a face mask, including graduates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.