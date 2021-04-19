We Remember: Oklahoma City Bombing 26th Anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A ceremony today marked the 26th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave the keynote speech at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. The event also included 168 seconds of silence for the 168 people killed that day. At the time -- it was the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S.

Timothy McVeigh was convicted and later executed for the attack -- co-conspirator Terry Nichols is serving 161 consecutive life terms. Authorities say the pair hatched their plot and built the bomb in Kansas.

