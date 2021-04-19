Advertisement

We Remember: Oklahoma City Bombing 26th Anniversary

Visitors to the Oklahoma City National Memorial walk around the "Survivor Tree," a 100-year-old...
Visitors to the Oklahoma City National Memorial walk around the "Survivor Tree," a 100-year-old American elm and symbol of hope after the deadly 1995 bombing, Friday, April 19, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Science and technology are helping Oklahoma City to sustain the DNA of the tree symbolizing hope 24 years after the deadliest act of domestic terrorism on U.S. soil. As part of an annual remembrance of the bombing, civic leaders on Friday plan to transplant a tree that was cloned from the scarred American elm that lived through the blast. They hope the younger elm will replace the "Survivor Tree" once it dies. (AP Photo/Adam Kealoha Causey)(Adam Kealoha Causey | AP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A ceremony today marked the 26th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave the keynote speech at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. The event also included 168 seconds of silence for the 168 people killed that day. At the time -- it was the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S.

Timothy McVeigh was convicted and later executed for the attack -- co-conspirator Terry Nichols is serving 161 consecutive life terms. Authorities say the pair hatched their plot and built the bomb in Kansas.

