Advertisement

Washburn Rural names new boys wrestling coach

Washburn Rural boys wrestling team wins the KSHSAA 6A Boys State title.
Washburn Rural boys wrestling team wins the KSHSAA 6A Boys State title.
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The defending 6A boys wrestling state champions have a new head coach.

Joshua Hogan has been tapped to lead the Junior Blues in place of Damon Parker. Parker will continue to coach the girls wrestling team.

Hogan, a 2007 Rural alum and three-time 6A state wrestling placer, previously spent nine years as the Topeka Blue Thunder Wrestling Club director.

“We are very pleased to have Coach Hogan join the Jr. Blues’ Coaching Staff as our next Head Boys’ Wrestling Coach,” Penny Lane, WRHS Athletic/Activities Director, said. “He will be able to continue the tradition of excellence at Rural and provide the necessary leadership for our young men in this outstanding program.”

The Junior Blues’ new head coach will begin his duties this summer as his team prepares for a second-straight state title.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Boyfriend charged with murder in fatal Kansas City beating
No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the 1200 block of...
No serious injuries Monday morning in two-vehicle crash in west Topeka
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Kansas Gas Service promotes utility bill assistance programs

Latest News

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith looks to throw during the first half of an NFL...
Former Chiefs QB retires after comeback from gruesome leg injury
KSHSAA logo
KSHSAA looking for State Golf volunteers
his week’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Royal Valley’s Luke Boyden.
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Luke Boyden
his week’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Royal Valley’s Luke Boyden.
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Royal Valley's Luke Boyden