Washburn Rural names new boys wrestling coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The defending 6A boys wrestling state champions have a new head coach.

Joshua Hogan has been tapped to lead the Junior Blues in place of Damon Parker. Parker will continue to coach the girls wrestling team.

Hogan, a 2007 Rural alum and three-time 6A state wrestling placer, previously spent nine years as the Topeka Blue Thunder Wrestling Club director.

“We are very pleased to have Coach Hogan join the Jr. Blues’ Coaching Staff as our next Head Boys’ Wrestling Coach,” Penny Lane, WRHS Athletic/Activities Director, said. “He will be able to continue the tradition of excellence at Rural and provide the necessary leadership for our young men in this outstanding program.”

The Junior Blues’ new head coach will begin his duties this summer as his team prepares for a second-straight state title.

