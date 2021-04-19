Topeka woman organizing May Day prayer event in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shampayne Lloyd, of Topeka, is organizing an event this weekend for women to come together and pray for men in leadership positions in the capital city.

The event, which is being called “May Day Pray Day,” will take place from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Evergy Plaza, located at 7th and S. Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka.

Lloyd said much of her inspiration for organizing the prayer gathering came from a comment she attributed to Matthew Arnold, an English poet from the 1800s, who said if women would come together “for the common good of mankind, it would be a force as this world has never seen.”

As she stood in the outdoor Evergy Plaza on a recent morning, Lloyd said the prayer event is open to women from various church and cultural backgrounds.

“Ladies, this is strictly us coming together for the benefit of man,” she said. “We’ll be right here at this wonderful plaza.”

She said women from different cultural backgrounds will lead attendees in prayer.

She encouraged women to “come ‘coffeed up’ and ready to pray” for a half-hour on Saturday morning.

She said it is appropriate the event is being held on May 1, as the term “May Day” signifies a distress signal.

She said the prayer event comes during a time of “crisis” in the nation.

“Our country is at a critical time in history,” Lloyd said. “We have division, we have strife, we have racial issues, we have economic issues -- and, on top of that, we’re in a whole pandemic, trying to come back to life, trying to make new realities.”

She added that there was nothing “sexist” about the prayer event, adding that it is designed to address specific leadership needs in the Topeka community.

For more information, visit the Shampayne Lloyd Ministries Facebook page.

