TFI receives grant towards construction of Health & Wellness Center

TFI Family Services in Topeka, KS. (Sept. 1, 2020)(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A generous donation will go a long way towards the completion of a Health and Wellness Center for TFI’s Topeka residents.

Kansas City-based Sunderland Foundation awarded TFI’s Pathway Family Services branch with a $136,000 grant to help with the facility’s construction.

“We are honored and thrilled to receive this grant from The Sunderland Foundation. Their partnership and support is helping make this facility a reality,” TFI CEO Michael Patrick said. “On any given day, we serve approximately 70 kids in our local residential facilities, and this substantial donation will greatly benefit all of them. Thank you to the Sunderland Foundation for supporting this project and giving back to the community.”

The facility will have a 5,720 square foot gymnasium with basketball goals and a rock climbing wall, a full-service kitchen, and a fitness room. PFS says it will be a secure location for exercise, group therapy sessions, and family events.

PFS provides psychiatric treatment, foster care services, and child welfare services.

