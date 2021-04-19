Advertisement

SW Urish Rd. to close for further water main work

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SW Urish Rd. will be closed Tuesday for water main repair work.

The City of Topeka says follow-up work to a previously broken water main is needed.

SW Urish Rd. will be closed to all northbound traffic at 27th St., and southbound traffic at 24th St. The closure will begin Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., and will open back up at noon Wednesday.

