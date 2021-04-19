Advertisement

Pomona man seriously injured Friday in head-on crash in Osage County

A Pomona man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when the pickup truck he was driving collided head-on with a dump truck in Osage County, authorities said.(WCJB)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYONDON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle, head-on crash Friday afternoon in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:10 p.m. Friday in the 19300 block of S. Berryton Road. The location was about seven miles northwest of Lyndon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck was southbound on Berryton Road and was going too fast when it slid in the mud while attempting to swerve to miss a northbound 1979 GMC dump truck.

The vehicles then collided head-on, the patrol said.

The driver of the pickup truck, Trevor D. Morrison, 28, of Pomona, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. The patrol said Morrison wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the truck, Adalynn Morrison, 4, of Pomona, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Adalynn, who also was transported to Stormont Vail, was properly restrained in a safety seat.

The driver of the dump truck, Brandon L. Herschell, 28, of Lyndon, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Herschell wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

