Advertisement

Police: 7-year-old girl killed outside McDonald’s in Chicago

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - A 7-year-old girl was killed and her father was seriously injured in a shooting at a McDonald’s in Chicago.

Chicago police say Jontae Adams and his daughter, Jaslyn, were in a car Sunday afternoon in a McDonald’s parking lot in the Homan Square neighborhood when they were shot.

The girl, who has three siblings, was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital, where his condition was listed as serious.

No arrests have been made and police have not offered a possible motive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas
Boyfriend charged with murder in fatal Kansas City beating
Sunday Morning Forecast
Sunday Looks Good Before Changes Arrive Monday Night
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Kansas Gas Service promotes utility bill assistance programs

Latest News

In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny to be moved to a hospital
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Wide range in temperatures today, snow tonight
Cooler north, warmer south
Dry today, snow tonight
The shooting is believed to have been a domestic incident. The relationships between the three...
Police search for suspect after 3 fatally shot in Texas