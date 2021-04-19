Advertisement

Phase 3 of Wildcat Creek bridge replacement underway

Roadway
Roadway(AP Images)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (LittleApplePost.com) - Phase three of the bridge replacement project over Wildcat Creek on K-18 in Manhattan begins today, Monday April 19. KDOT said Phase Three will include construction of the south half of the bridge and lanes.

Initial project work will switch traffic to it is head-to-head in the newly constructed westbound lanes to allow construction to begin.

Rosencutter Road access at Fort Riley Boulevard ( K-18 ) will remain closed. Detours for south Rosencutter will continue via Seth Child Road and Stagg Hill Road. In addition, the Poliska Lane and the commercial entrance opposite of Poliska Lane will be right-in, right-out access for the duration of Phase Three.

Phase one involved setting up median crossovers to switch traffic to the westbound lanes, while phase two included construction of the north half bridge and lanes. The entire project should be completed in November.

Traffic will be controlled using speed limit signs, traffic cones and barricades. Ebert Construction Company, Wamego, is the contractor for the $8.9 million project.

