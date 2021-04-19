Patrol responds to two-vehicle collision Sunday at south Topeka turnpike toll plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle collision Sunday evening at the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s south Topeka toll plaza.

The crash was reported at 5:51 p.m. Sunday at the south Topeka toll plaza, located just west of the 3900 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2017 Ford vehicle that was eastbound on Interstate 470 had stopped to get a toll ticket at the Kansas Turnpike’s south Topeka plaza.

A 2006 Toyota sport utility vehicle that also was eastbound on I-470 entering the turnpike failed to slow or yield to the Ford, colliding with that vehicle, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Joyce Elaine Layman, 56, of Olathe, was reported possibly injured. The Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log didn’t indicate Layman required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The driver of the Toyota, Samantha Kaye McClanahan, 26, of Lawrence, was reported uninjured.

The patrol said both drivers, who were alone in their vehicles, were wearing their seat belts.

