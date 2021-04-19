Monday forecast: Wide range in temperatures today, snow tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is accumulating snowfall tonight where most spots will get 1-3″ of snow. With most of this falling at night, this will impact the roads. How much of an impact snow will accumulate on roads will depend on how heavy the snow will fall. Bottom line: Prepare for delays for Tuesday morning’s commute.

Before the snow even falls overnight, we have to get through today. The cold front will bring a wide range in temperatures. Stuck in the 40s north with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s near I-35. Then after the snow falls tonight, there will be a hard freeze Tuesday night with a freeze/frost Wednesday night.

Once we get past the winter weather for most of the week, a storm system that will bring rain will make its way into the area Thursday night lasting into Friday with warmer weather this weekend.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds from north to south. Highs in the upper 40s north, around 60° near I-35. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Snow likely after midnight. Lows in the low 30s. Winds N 5-15 mph. Most of the accumulation may end up being on grassy surfaces however roads will still have some accumulation creating driving concerns. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Snow will likely end between 8-10am leading to most of the day dry. There are some indications of spotty rain showers developing in the afternoon however will adjust the forecast tomorrow if needed. Highs will be stuck in the 40s for most spots but if there’s some clearing and afternoon sun, highs may be in the low 50s. Winds N 10-20 mph.

The cool weather sticks around the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend in the lows and highs after Wednesday morning’s 20s.

Right now will keep it rain to end the week but will monitor the risk for t-storms. Better chance of severe weather stays south.

Taking Action:

With a wide range in temperatures today, make sure to check your specific location’s forecast on the WIBW Weather App because it may not be anywhere close to what the 8 day indicates.

Snow is likely tonight with most spots getting 1-3″ however some higher amounts are possible (4-5″) especially north of I-70. Most of which will accumulate on grassy surfaces due to the warm roads however if the snow is heavy enough there will still be snow on the roads and produce hazardous road conditions for Tuesday morning. Think after 10am or so conditions will have improved.

Temperatures below freezing for most spots Tuesday night and Wednesday night.



Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.