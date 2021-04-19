JEDO, GO Topeka providing relief for small businesses affected by pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - JEDO and GO Topeka have relief available for Shawnee Co. businesses affected by the pandemic.

They are accepting applications for the JEDO Small Business Grant Relief Program, which provide grants between $5,000 and $30,000 depending on the business’ employee count.

“There are still a large number of our local small businesses that are deeply hurting because of the effects of the pandemic,” said Glenda Washington, senior vice president of the women & minority business development program, GO Topeka. “These grants will ensure that they will be able to continue to cover rent, pay their employees, and continue to add value to our community.”

Area leaders say the program can help those businesses that are still hurting, and those that may have not been eligible for previous plans.

“As we work toward our economic recovery, we cannot neglect our local small businesses who have enriched our community in so many ways,” Councilman Michael Padilla, Council District 5, said. “This grant will allow them some much needed relief.”

“This is a really exceptional opportunity,” Shawnee County Commissioner Aaron Mays said. “Many of the small, locally owned businesses that were ineligible for previous plans should be eligible for this grant program.”

Businesses can apply here.

