It’s Founder’s Day for Presbyterian Manor Of Mid-America

By Reina Flores
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -72 years ago, the first Presbyterian Manor of Mid-America opened its doors in Newton, Kansas.

This week, on April 23rd, they will be celebrating their heroes and heritage throughout all of those years.

They say - this Founder’s Day gives them a chance to reflect and recommit to the values that have kept them going since the beginning.

This year was especially hard with a pandemic in the mix and they plan to hold a special celebration.

The organization wants to honor someone who made all this possible--

“So we are celebrating Alice Kalbshe is our visionary for our founders day and she had this vision in 1947 that came to our first community in 1949 in Newton Kansas. And so thinking about all the residents that we have served in the last 72 years as an organization and all the staff that has been a part of that and their families is kind of overwhelming,” said Topeka Presbyterian Manor Executive Director, Heather Pilkinton.

