I-70 to see lane closures throughout week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - I-70 will see a few lane closures while overhead signs are replaced throughout the week.

The east and westbound lanes will be closed between southeast Croco and Adams Tuesday.

The right, westbound lane will be closed between 1st St. and Highway 75. That lane will be closed further ahead between Highway 75 and I-470 Thursday and Friday.

KDOT says all of the closures will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on their respective days.

