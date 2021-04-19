Horton man arrested on multiple drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 55-year-old Horton man has been arrested on multiple drug charges in Brown County. Sunday morning around 5 AM, a deputy responded to a domestic disturbance call at 1425 K-20 Highway.

Gene Dunlap was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. While there, the deputy had probable cause to request a search warrant. During that search deputies discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, and cash. Dunlap was then arrested on the following charges: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Distribution of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of controlled substance without a Tax Stamp, Buying Sexual Relations, Possession of Prescription Only Drug and Criminal Use of Weapons.

Dunlap is currently being held in the Brown County Jail pending the filing of formal charges on Tuesday, according to a news release. Horton Police assisted with the case.

Gene Dunlap, 55, arrested on multiple drug charges (Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

