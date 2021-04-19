Ft. Riley teen arrested in new car after 115 mph chase

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (JCPost.com) - A Fort Riley teen was arrested after a brief pursuit on E. Old Highway 40 in Saline County late Friday.

On Friday evening, a deputy sheriff was sent to Interstate 70 east of Salina for the report of someone in a red Scion driving erratically near Niles Road, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

As the deputy was driving north on N. Niles Road, he passed a southbound red Scion that was drifting out of its lane.

The deputy turned around and followed the Scion, which sped up to 108 mph after it turned west onto E. Old Highway 40, Soldan said.

The deputy then turned on his vehicle’s flashing lights, but the driver later identified as 18-year-old Daniel Scott failed to stop. The vehicle increased its speed to 115 mph while failing to maintain a lane.

The Scion eventually stopped at the intersection of N. Marymount Road and E. Old Highway 40 and Scott got out of the vehicle and surrendered, according to Soldan.

Scott was arrested on requested charges of flee and elude, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, illegal tag, Speeding and no insurance

According to the sheriff, Scott had just purchased the car and was learning to drive it.

