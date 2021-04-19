Former Gov. Jeff Colyer launch bid for Kansas Governor, with Sen. Marshall endorsement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The race for Kansas Governor is firing up early.

A prominent Kansas Republican is throwing his support behind Jeff Colyer’s campaign.

Former Governor Jeff Colyer formally launched his bid for Governor Monday morning at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

The announcement included an endorsement from U.S. Senator Roger Marshall.

“Today I’m officially launching my campaign for the great state of Kansas,” Jeff Colyer said.

Former Governor Jeff Colyer announced on Monday that he’s joining the race for Kansas Governor again.

“I’m in the best position to defeat liberal Laura Kelly in 2022. I saved Kansas taxpayers 2 billion dollars in Medicaid,” Colyer said. “I’m asking voters to look at my record of conservative accomplishment of actually getting the job done, of actually having a $900-million surplus, more Kansans working than ever before. That is proof of what we can do and together I think we can do much better.”

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall was on hand to back Colyer’s campaign, “I’m very proud to endorse Dr. Jeff Colyer to be our next Governor for the great state of Kansas.”

“If there’s one thing that’s become clear over this last year of the epidemic, is that we need a new Governor, so we can get the Kansas economy back on track, get our kids back in school and keep them in school,” Sen. Marshall added. “Protect our religious freedom and keep our churches open and respect and restore Kansas values.”

“This is a big deal because he is a senior Senator. I appreciate having his support here and what’s important is we’re both working together to push Kansas forward,” Colyer responded.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt - who’s also seeking the Republican nomination, issued a statement, saying he appreciates Marshall for keeping his word to return Colyer’s endorsement of Marshall in last year’s Senate race.

However, Schmidt added saying, “Kansas Republicans need to move forward. Not return to the failures of 2018 when our incumbent Governor was too weak to keep the nomination. The stakes are too high to risk losing again in 2022.”

Colyer served one year as Governor in 2018, taking over for Sam Brownback after he was selected as U.S Ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom.

“Sam Brownback is my friend, and I was proud to be his Lt. Governor, but the issues that we’re looking for is where are we going in the future, not hypothetical questions in the past,” Colyer responded.

“Where we need to go as a state is we need to be a pro-life state, one that follows our constitution,” Colyer said. “We need to have a state that has pro-growth economic policies where our tax rates are low, that our regulations are low, that we’re not closing down businesses and starting all sorts of restrictions on small businesses. I’m looking forward.”

Colyer lost the 2018 primary to then-secretary of state Kris Kobach by less than 200 votes.

Besides Schmidt, businessman Chase LaPorte also has filed for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s bid for a second term.

You can watch Jeff Colyer’s full news conference here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.