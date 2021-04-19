Colyer formally announces 2022 campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Jeff Colyer, a Republican former governor of Kansas, announced his intention to run once again for the position he had to vacate to Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat.

During his announcement at Capitol Plaza Hotel near downtown Topeka, Colyer repeatedly referenced his record and called himself the “conservative candidate” in the race for Kansas governor in 2022. He said that he will “not back down from a fight”--calling himself the “one to defeat ‘liberal’ candidate Laura Kelly.” Former Gov. Colyer said “we are here for Kansas, noting that the state had a $900 million dollars surplus when he left office. Reporters later challenged him, pointing out that the surplus happened after the taxcuts from the Brownback administration were rolled back. Colyer was the Lt. Governor under Gov. Sam Brownback. He told the media that he wasn’t looking back, he is looking forward.

Colyer claimed to have saved Kansas taxpayers $2 billion dollars in Medicaid. He told members of the media that he is “not afraid of being shot at literally or figuratively.” He referenced his time as a surgeon, volunteering in war-torn Rwanda. The former governor said Republicans must have the courage to nominate a candidate strong enough to defend their pro-life, pro-family values. He said that Kansans have the opportunity to change course.

In talking about Gov. Laura Kelly, he said “We have a governor willing to open the borders and close our schools.” He called her “A governor willing to prevent people from gathering to celebrate Easter together but keep abortion clinics open because they are considered essential.”

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R), joined him for the announcement and publicly endorsed him for governor in 2022.

Two other Republicans have announced they are running: Attorney General Derek Schmidt and also businessman Chase LaPorte. Schmidt issued this statement following Colyer’s announcement:

“I respect Roger Marshall for keeping his pledge, made in the heat of last year’s U.S. Senate primary, to swap endorsements with Jeff. After all, a deal’s a deal. But Kansas Republicans need to move forward, not return to the failures of 2018 when our incumbent governor was too weak to keep the nomination of our own party, much less stop Laura Kelly. The stakes are too high to risk losing again in 2022. I’m the only proven winner in this race -- the only trusted leader Kansans can count on to defeat Governor Kelly and bring common sense and conservative leadership for our state.”

