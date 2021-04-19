Advertisement

No serious injuries Monday morning in two-vehicle crash in west Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in west Topeka.

Emergency crews were called around 7:36 a.m. Monday to the 1200 block of S.W. Wanamakerr, where the crash occurred.

Police said the collision occurred when a white Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle that was eastbound on S.W. Winding Road was attempting to turn left onto northbound S.W. Wanamaker Road.

The Honda then collided with a dark-gray Dodge Journey minivan that was traveling south on Wanamaker.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Northbound traffic on Wanamaker was able to proceed through the area in the right lane.

Southbound traffic on Wanamaker wasn’t affected.

