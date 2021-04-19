Advertisement

Coronavirus in Kansas: latest numbers from KDHE

Covid-19 Update
Covid-19 Update(AP Images)
By LittleApplePost.com
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (LittleApplePost.com) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 429 to a total of 306,290, the state health department reported Monday afternoon.

Total coronavirus deaths were reported at 4955, an increase of 2.

Click here for Data about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here for additional virus numbers from the KDHE.

