Coronavirus in Kansas: latest numbers from KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (LittleApplePost.com) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas increased by 429 to a total of 306,290, the state health department reported Monday afternoon.

Total coronavirus deaths were reported at 4955, an increase of 2.

