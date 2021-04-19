Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The assets of a local used car dealer have been seized by the state.

With help from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office -- agents from the Department of Revenue executed tax warrants and seized the assets of Kenneth Troup, Jr.

Property was taken from two Worldwide Auto Plaza buildings and Extremez Auto -- all of which were shut down today.

KDOR says Troup failed to pay over $32,000 dollars in Retailers’ Sales taxes.

The property seized will be auctioned off to pay the debt if an agreement is not reached.

Any employees or customers that may have left items in any of the businesses can call (785) 368-8351 to talk to the agent handling the case.

Extremez Auto (WIBW-TV)

